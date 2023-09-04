‘Mark Antony’ trailer: Takes you to another world

Playing out at close to three minutes, the trailer showcases the peculiar behaviour of two gangsters played by Vishal and SJ Suryah. They are dressed up in retro aesthetics and evoke laughs with their histrionics and bold dialogues

Tamil actor Vishal’s next film Mark Anthony is getting ready for release on September 15th. The makers dropped the theatrical trailer and it promises a quirky gangster drama with bold characters and an interesting time-travel concept. Macho star Rana Daggubati unveiled the Telugu version of the trailer.

Playing out at close to three minutes, the trailer showcases the peculiar behaviour of two gangsters played by Vishal and SJ Suryah. They are dressed up in retro aesthetics and evoke laughs with their histrionics and bold dialogues.

The trailer starts with fleeting glimpses of all supporting characters. Then, we are taken into the crazy world of “Mark Anthony” with some intense action episodes. This is followed by the introduction of Vishal’s character. He appears as a gangster cum playboy. When SJ Suryah joins him, the madness peaks to a new level as they go on a killing spree. Telugu comedian Sunil gets another meaty character in this film.

When Vishal discovers a time-travel phone, things take a new turn creating more drama and confusion. He plays dual roles as Mark and Anthony who are pitted against each other. Selvaraghavan, Ritu Varma, Abhinaya and others are a part of this freakish action entertainer. The CG work of Silk Smitha looks fantastic and this is making audience to have repeat watch.

GV Prakash comes up with a lively BGM that complements the mood of the trailer. Director Adhik Ravichandran has a knack for presenting typical stories in an unorthodox manner with good dose of entertainment and ‘Mark Anthony’ appears to be another similar attempt from him.