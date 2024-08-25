‘Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam’team celebrates success

The film Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam, starring versatile actor Rao Ramesh, directed by Lakshman Karya, and produced by PBR Cinemas and Lokamatra Cinematics, was released on August 23rd. The movie, presented by Tabitha Sukumar, wife of creative genius Sukumar, received positive reviews from the media and excellent word-of-mouth from audiences. In response, the team organized a success meet on Saturday.

Tabitha Sukumar expressed her gratitude to lyricist Chandrabose for writing a song for the movie and thanked Sukumar for his support, despite his busy schedule with the Pushpa shoot. She mentioned that the film exceeded her expectations and decided to present it because she enjoyed it so much. Rao Ramesh praised the entire cast, including Indraja and AnkithKoyya, for their outstanding performances, and thanked the audience for their support.

Director Lakshman Karya highlighted the positive response from the audience and shared his joy in seeing the film's success. Music director Kalyan expressed his happiness with the audience's reactions, and actress Ramya Pasupuleti thanked the team for the opportunity to play her role. AnkithKoyya and others involved in the film also expressed their gratitude for the audience's support, emphasizing how the film's success has been a collective effort.