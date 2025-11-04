Mass Jathara 3rd Day Box Office Collection, Occupancy & Total Earnings

Mass Jathara earned about ₹0.95 Cr on its third day. Its total India net collection after 3 days is around ₹11.4 Cr.

3-Day Box Office Collections (India Net)

Day 0 (Friday): ₹3.1 Cr

Day 1 (Saturday): ₹4.2 Cr

Day 2 (Sunday): ₹3.15 Cr

Day 3 (Monday): ₹0.95 Cr

Telugu Occupancy on Day 3

The overall Telugu occupancy on Monday was 14.87%.

Day 3 Telugu Occupancy by Shows:

Morning: 13.69%

Afternoon: 16.31%

Evening: 14.86%

Night: 14.62%

Top Regions (Overall Occupancy):

Karimnagar: 41.5%

Warangal: 26.5%

Kakinada: 22.75%

Guntur: 20.5%

Vizag-Visakhapatnam: 19.5%

Hyderabad: 16%

Other regions had lower occupancy, like NCR (2.5%) and Mumbai (4%).

About the Movie

Director: Bhanu Bogavarapu

Producers: Fortune Four Cinemas, Srikara Studios, Sithara Entertainments

Stars: Ravi Teja, Sree Leela, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh