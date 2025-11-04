Live
Mass Jathara 3rd Day Box Office Collection, Occupancy & Total Earnings
Mass Jathara earned ₹0.95 Cr on its 3rd day. Check Day 3 box office collection, Telugu occupancy, top regions, and total 3-day earnings.
Mass Jathara earned about ₹0.95 Cr on its third day. Its total India net collection after 3 days is around ₹11.4 Cr.
3-Day Box Office Collections (India Net)
Day 0 (Friday): ₹3.1 Cr
Day 1 (Saturday): ₹4.2 Cr
Day 2 (Sunday): ₹3.15 Cr
Day 3 (Monday): ₹0.95 Cr
Telugu Occupancy on Day 3
The overall Telugu occupancy on Monday was 14.87%.
Day 3 Telugu Occupancy by Shows:
Morning: 13.69%
Afternoon: 16.31%
Evening: 14.86%
Night: 14.62%
Top Regions (Overall Occupancy):
Karimnagar: 41.5%
Warangal: 26.5%
Kakinada: 22.75%
Guntur: 20.5%
Vizag-Visakhapatnam: 19.5%
Hyderabad: 16%
Other regions had lower occupancy, like NCR (2.5%) and Mumbai (4%).
About the Movie
Director: Bhanu Bogavarapu
Producers: Fortune Four Cinemas, Srikara Studios, Sithara Entertainments
Stars: Ravi Teja, Sree Leela, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh