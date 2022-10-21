Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's Dhamaka 'Mass Cracker' Is Out…

Tollywood's ace and energetic actor Ravi Teja is in full form… He is lined-up with 2-3 interesting movies and is all set to treat his fans and the movie buffs with the Dhamaka movie soon. It has the young glam doll Sreeleela as the lead actress. Off late, the makers dropped the 'Mass Cracker' video on social media and showcased a small glimpse of the mass entertainer… Along with dropping this teaser, he also unveiled the release date of this movie!



Even Ravi Teja also shared the 'Mass Cracker' teaser on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "Bringing Diwali in advance to all of you with our #Dhamaka Mass Cracker - https://youtu.be/tdTkPO5hQts Action Begins in theatres from DEC 23".

In the poster, Ravi Teja looked classy wearing a black outfit and teamed it with a maroon tie. But his background is filled with full mass aura as a few goons are seen running on the railway track to kill him!

Going with the video, it starts off with the lead actor doling out, "If I see a villain in you, you will see a hero in me. But I am a sadist when I am in action". He is also seen taking a toll on the rowdies in the action sequence. On one side, he appeared to be a young and rich business man but on the other side, he is also seen in the slums fighting for water near a water tanker. So, we need to wait and watch to know why he owned a mass avatar being a rich businessman… Even Sreeleela also looked cute in the teaser.

Dhamaka movie is being helmed by filmmaker Trinadha Rao Nakkina and is bankrolled under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. Karthik Ghattamaneni is the cinematographer of this movie while Bheems Ceciroleo is scoring the tunes.

Dhamaka movie will hit the big screens on 23rd December, 2022 on the occasion of the Christmas festival!

Ravi Teja will next begin the shooting for the Tiger Nageswara Rao biopic. Speaking about the Ravanasura movie, it is being helmed by Sudheer Varma and is produced by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners. Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Megha Akash are the other lead actors of this movie.