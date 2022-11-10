‘Mastaaru Maastaru’ Lyrical Song From Dhanush’s ‘Sir’ Is Unveiled

Kollywood's young actor Dhanush is busy with a couple of interesting movies. At present, he is busy with the Tamil and Telugu bi-lingual movie Sir which is being helmed by Tollywood's young filmmaker Venky Atluri. As the digital promotions are in full swing, the makers dropped the lyrical video of the first song, "Mastaaru Maastaru…" and showcased a glimpse of the lead actors love tale!

Dhanush also shared the Telugu and Tamil lyrical videos of the first single on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the lyrical video, he also wrote, "Sir First single masteru https://youtu.be/7JBPq28O0sY Listen #MastaaruMastaaru from #SIR A @gvprakash musical @_ShwetaMohan_ @ramjowrites #VenkyAtluri @SitharaEnts @iamsamyuktha_ @vamsi84 @adityamusic".

The song is all lovely and showcased the glimpse of Dhanush and Samyukta's love tale. They meet in the college and also share a good bond and eventually fall for each other!

This is the Tamil language lyrical video…

Sir movie is being directed by Venky Kudumula and it is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Ms. Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners. GV Prakash is all set to score the tunes while Dinesh Krishnan. Going with the plot, it will be the journey of an ambitious common man!

Casting Details:

• Dhanush as Balamurugan (Tamil) / Bala Gangadhar Tilak (Telugu)

• Samyuktha Menon

• P. Sai Kumar

• Shrutika

• Tanikella Bharani

• Samuthirakani

• Thotapalli Madhu

• Narra Srinivas

• Pammi Sai

• Hyper Aadi

• Shara

• Aadukalam Naren

• Ilavarasu

• Rajendran

• Hareesh Peradi

• Praveena

This movie will be released on 2nd December 2022 in the theatres!

Speaking about the other movies of Dhanush, he is full busy with a handful of interesting projects. He will be next seen in The Gray Man, Maaran, Naane Varuven and Thiruchitrambalam movies.



