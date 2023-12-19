Live
- TMC distancing itself from Mallick as name from forest dept invitation dropped
- SC grants interim protection to varsity officials booked by UP Police in a religious conversion case
- Give justice to Vidarbha people and farmers, demands Maha Congress
- Act of some leaders was shame to me: Rajya Sabha Chairman
- IPL Auction 2024: Mitchell Starc sold to KKR for all-time high Rs 24.75, CSK get the service of Alzari Joseph
- MLAs can’t summon meetings of officers: Haryana CM
- Minister Ponnam urges auto walas to be patient for some time
- Students stripped, beaten up by teacher as punishment in Karnataka; accused arrested
- School job case: WBSSC affidavit will have to give details on irregularities adopted
- One day Southern Star Army-Academia and Industry interface held
Just In
Mathematics used to terrify me during school days: Ashutosh Kulkarni
Actor Ashutosh Kulkarni, who essays the role of Krishna Bihari Vajpayee in the television show ‘Atal’, has shared that mathematics is something that has terrified him during his school days.
Mumbai: Actor Ashutosh Kulkarni, who essays the role of Krishna Bihari Vajpayee in the television show ‘Atal’, has shared that mathematics is something that has terrified him during his school days.
Ashutosh Kulkarni’s revelation comes ahead of the National Mathematics Day on December 22. While the subject plays a vital role in everyone’s day-to-day life, Ashutosh was so petrified of the subject that he chose Sanskrit as a subject.
He said, “Mathematics was a subject that used to terrify me during my school days. My fear of numbers led me to choose Sanskrit as a subject (laughs). I actively avoided situations involving numbers and once even hid a passing mark I received in a Maths unit test from my parents.”
“When they eventually found out, they insisted I attend extra classes specifically for Maths. Reluctantly, I started practising more and gradually developed a habit of using numbers in everyday activities. Surprisingly, this helped me cultivate an interest in the subject. I express my gratitude to my teachers, who patiently guided me through the basics of mathematics.”
‘Atal’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.