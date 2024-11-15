‘Matka’ clears censor: run-time locked

Varun Tej's much-anticipated film Matka has received a U/A certificate from the censor board, with a runtime of 2 hours and 39 minutes. The film is generating buzz for its high-energy sequences and mass appeal, promising an engaging experience for fans and moviegoers.

Insiders hint that Varun Tej delivers one of his best performances yet, showcasing a wide range of emotions and a commanding screen presence. His role demands not just a variation in age portrayal but also significant changes in voice modulation and body language to match the character's journey through different life stages.

The film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi, along with a strong supporting cast. Each actor is said to bring depth to their roles, adding to the overall impact of the story.

Directed by Karuna Kumar, the film is lauded for its meticulous attention to detail in recreating a bygone era. The production team's efforts shine through in the authentic period setting, complete with vintage costumes and detailed set designs.

Adding to the film’s appeal is GV Prakash Kumar’s dynamic background score, which amplifies the narrative’s raw energy. The action sequences, particularly in the interval and climax, are expected to leave audiences thrilled.

With all the elements aligned, Matka promises to deliver a unique cinematic experience and is poised to be a must-watch for fans of period dramas.