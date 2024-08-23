Live
Just In
‘Matka’ team reaches Kakinada port for an important schedule
Mega Prince Varun Tej is set to impress audiences with his debut Pan India film, Matka. Directed by Karuna Kumar, this highly anticipated project will showcase Varun Tej in a transformative role, spanning from youth to old age. The film’s first look, recently unveiled, highlights his character’s evolution through the ages.
Produced on a grand scale by Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Thalluri under Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainment, Matka is currently filming in Kakinada. The ongoing schedule includes crucial dialogue and action sequences, with a new poster depicting Varun Tej in a dramatic pose with a gun, set against the backdrop of a cruise ship at Kakinada port.
Set against a period backdrop from 1958 to 1982, Matka aims to deliver a compelling retro experience. The film features Varun Tej in various distinct looks, reflecting his character’s journey over 24 years.
The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhry and Nora Fatehi as the leading ladies, with GV Prakash Kumar composing the music, A Kishore Kumar handling cinematography, and Karthika Srinivas R as the editor. As Matka takes shape, it is expected to be a significant milestone in Varun Tej’s career.