‘Matka’team recreates Vizag’s iconic Poorna Market at a specially designed set

The highly anticipated film Matka, starring mega hero Varun Tej, is fast approaching its release date. With leading ladies Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi, the film is slated to hit cinemas worldwide on November 14. The recently unveiled teaser has generated significant buzz, amassing over 10 million views on YouTube.
In a unique development, the makers of Matka have recreated Vizag's iconic Poorna Market at a specially designed set in Ramoji Film City. Director Karuna Kumar and production designer Kiran Kumar took inspiration from old videos and photographs to meticulously build this nostalgic set. The market plays a pivotal role in the story, contributing to the rise of Varun Tej’s character. A substantial portion of the film’s first half unfolds in this carefully constructed set.
Produced by Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Talluri, Matka is a period action drama set to captivate audiences. The soundtrack, composed by GV Prakash Kumar, promises to elevate the film’s cinematic experience. Fans eagerly await the film’s release, as it marks another exciting chapter in Varun Tej’s career.