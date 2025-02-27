Matt Damon wanted to play this character in 'Arrested Development' movie

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Matt Damon had made a pitch to portray Jason Bateman in an 'Arrested Development' movie.

There have been hopes for a big screen sequel to the hit sitcom, which originally aired for three seasons on Fox from 2003 and 2006 before Netflix streamed a two-season revival between 2013 and 2019, reports 'Female First UK'.

Jason Bateman told the 'Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend' podcast, "I remember Matt Damon coming up to me at, I think it was like a Golden Globes or something, and I was so excited to meet him and, and he was a huge fan of 'Arrested Development'.

He further mentioned, “And he was saying, ‘You know, I really think I could play, because I hear you guys are doing the movie, I think I could, can I play you?'".

As per 'Female First UK', the 56-year-old actor, who played Michael Bluth in the show, confirmed there was actually a pitch for a film with creator Mitchell Hurwitz wanting to get some big names on board.

He recalled: "(He) was thinking the story of the 'Arrested Development' movie would be that in the show, Hollywood wanted to make a movie about (the Bluth family), and we certainly couldn’t play ourselves, because we’re not actors".

This would then lead to his character "on set, watching Matt Damon play Michael Bluth and be so excited".

He also referenced David Cross' aspiring character Tobias, quipping, "Of course, David Cross would play Tobias in the film as well, because he was an actor".

However, Bateman insisted there are no firm plans to get the film off the ground, and he doesn't see the idea becoming a reality.

He said, "I don’t think anybody gives a s***, I think it’s done".

He's still keeping busy, and last year he played against type as a villain in Netflix movie 'Carry-On'.

He starred as a mysterious stranger who attempts to blackmail a TSA agent into allowing a dangerous package on a Christmas flight and he enjoys having the chance to portray a complicated character.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, "I’m not some hardened criminal-looking kind of guy, so I’m glad they didn’t want me to play him like that. They let me do it as just a guy and this is just his job. He wants to blow this plane up, move on to the next thing, and get home for the holidays too”.

Co-star Taron Egerton, who plays the TSA agent, believes Jason's role is more menacing because the beloved comedic actor is playing against type.

He explained, "It’s unusual because he presents as someone quite safe but actually underneath it, he’s awful. Knowing Jason for all his film work and 'Arrested Development' and 'Ozark', it’s surreal to be working with him".



