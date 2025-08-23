‘Mayasabha’ makes history, breaks into India’s top 3 most-watched shows

Sony LIV’s Telugu web series Mayasabha: Rise of Titans has etched its name in history by becoming the first-ever Telugu show to enter the Top 3 most-watched streaming shows in India, as per Ormax Media’s rankings for the week of August 11–17, 2025. Garnering a remarkable 2.8 million views during this period, the series has successfully placed Telugu content firmly on the national map.

Conceived by acclaimed filmmaker Deva Katta, Mayasabha is a fictional political epic inspired by pivotal political moments from the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. Jointly directed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar, the gripping drama traces the journey of Kakarla Krishnama Naidu (Aadhi Pinisetty) and MS Rami Reddy (Chaitanya Rao) — from friendship and political rise to an intense rivalry that alters their fates.

The series features a stellar ensemble cast including Divya Dutta, Saikumar, Nasser, Shatru, Ravindra Vijay, Tanya Ravichandran, among others, bringing layered performances to the ambitious narrative. Produced by Vijay Krishna Lingamaneni and Sree Harsha under Hitmen & Proodos Productions LLP, the show also boasts evocative music by Shaktikanth Karthick, adding depth to its storytelling.

This achievement not only marks Mayasabha as a regional triumph turned national phenomenon, but also reinforces Sony LIV’s reputation as a platform that delivers bold, diverse, and impactful stories to audiences across India.