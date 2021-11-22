McDonald introduces Rashmika meal

We are already aware that star actress Rashmika Mandanna is the brand ambassador for the popular fast-food chain McDonald's. The actress was seen in many ad commercials of McDonald's.

Now, the company made a meal in the name of this beauty.

Last night, Rashmika announced 'The Rashmika Meal,' which has become a part of McDonald's menu. Rashmika also shared a promo video of this meal. Going by the video, Rashmika meal consists of McSpicy Fried Chicken, Peri-Peri Fries in

a McSpicy Chicken Burger, Nimbu Fizz and McFlurry. It is reported that Rashmika

Meal is now available across all the McDonalds stores in India.

On the career front, Rashmika will be next seen in "Pushpa", which is being directed by Sukumar. Featuring Allu Arjun as the lead hero, Pushpa is all set for a grand release on December 17, in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.