Live
Just In
‘Mechanic’ set to release on Nov 9
Starring Mani Sai Teja, Rekha Nirosha under Teenasree Creations banner, produced by Naga Muneyya(Munna) film titled "Mechanic- Troubleshooter" written-directed by Muni Sahekar
Starring Mani Sai Teja, Rekha Nirosha under Teenasree Creations banner, produced by Naga Muneyya(Munna) film titled “Mechanic- Troubleshooter” written-directed by Muni Sahekar. The film’s post production is completed and the censor works are going on a fast pace.
The song "Nachchesave Pilla Nachchesave" sung by Sid Sriram in this movie is a chartbuster and has achieved 100M+ views on Instagram and 7M+ views on YouTube. Tanikella Bharani, Naga Mahesh, Surya, Sameta Gandhi, Kiriti, Lab Sarath, Master Chakri, Veera Shankar, Jabardast Dorababu, Sunita Manohar, and Sandhya Janak are playing key roles in the film. The film is set to release on November 9th. Along with Telugu, this movie is set to release in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi languages.