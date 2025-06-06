Meenakshi Chaudhary sets internet ablaze in a mustard trail gown

Actress Meenakshi Chaudhary is grabbing all the right attention with her latest set of stunning photos shared on Instagram, which are now going viral across social media platforms.

The actress, who is set to appear alongside Navin Polishetty and Naga Chaitanya in her upcoming projects, turned heads in a mustard yellow one-shoulder scalloped trail gown designed by Indian luxury label John & Ananth. The outfit blends classic elegance with a bold modern flair, highlighting Meenakshi’s striking presence.

To elevate her look, Meenakshi opted for statement jewellery and styled her hair in a chic, messy bun — adding a touch of effortless sophistication to her overall appearance. The trail gown with its elegant drape and detailed scalloping enhanced her ethereal charm, making it one of her most talked-about fashion moments.

Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Meenakshi continues to impress both fans and fashion critics alike. With back-to-back film releases and a strong style game, she’s quickly becoming one of the most exciting stars to watch out for in both cinema and fashion circuits.