Meenakshii Chaudhary Is Introduced As The Lead Actress From Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 Movie…

Yesterday itself the makers of Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 teaser release date and also shared a small promo showcasing the young director Sailesh's vision on this cop drama series. Being the second instalment of the action suspense thriller, young actor Adivi Sesh is essaying the role of a cop KD aka Krishna Dev in this movie. Off late, the makers unveiled the lead actress name and shared her first poster on their social media page… She is none other than the beautiful and talented new actress of Tollywood Meenakshii Chaudhary.



Even Meenakshi and Adivi Sesh also shared the new update from the movie on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing her first look poster, Meenakshi also wrote, "Excited to introduce you all to 'Aarya' from the riveting world of #HIT2 Teaser out on NOV 3rd https://youtu.be/G71xhSRPKqc #HIT2onDec2 @AdiviSesh @NameisNani @KolanuSailesh #PrashantiTipirneni @Garrybh88 @maniDop #JohnStewartEduri @walpostercinema".

In the poster, she looked classy and beautiful and is introduced as Aarya from the movie…

Well, the popular music company Saregama South is associating with HIT 2 movie… Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "Excited to associate with the talented team of #HIT2! #HIT2 Teaser on November 3rd #HIT2onDec2 #HIT2MusicOnSaregama @AdiviSesh".

HIT 2 movie is the sequel of the blockbuster movie 'HIT (Homicide Investigation Team)' which had Vishwak Sen as the lead actor. This movie is being helmed by Dr. Sailesh Nolani and is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. Manikandan is roped in for the cinematography department and Garry BH will handle the editing section. Coming to the music composer, John Stewart Eduri is all set to tune the songs!

