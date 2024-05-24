Meet Sharad Kelkar: the voice behind ‘Bahubali’ animated series

Fans of the epic Indian film franchise "Bahubali" have a new reason to rejoice as Disney+ Hotstar, in collaboration with Graphic India, recently unveiled the animated series "Bahubali: Crown of Blood." This new series promises to delve into untold stories and unexplored events within the rich world of Bahubali and the kingdom of Mahishmati.

In "Bahubali: Crown of Blood," viewers will witness a gripping narrative where Bahubali and Bhallaladeva, former rivals, unite to safeguard the kingdom of Mahishmati and its throne against the looming threat of Raktadeva, a mysterious warlord.

Actor Sharad Kelkar, known for his versatile performances, has been a pivotal part of the Bahubali franchise, lending his voice to the iconic character of Bahubali. Speaking about his experience with voice acting and on-screen roles, Kelkar emphasized his commitment to exploring diverse roles to avoid being typecast.

"I dub well but that doesn’t mean that I’ll do a certain type of role that requires a good voice. I am an actor first, I can perform and when it comes to my voice I can take it to any dimension," Kelkar stated. "All the credit goes to SS Rajamouli sir who made me the voice of Bahubali. He chose me for that and gave me the liberty to dub as I perceived the character."

Kelkar also shared insights into his collaboration with director SS Rajamouli, highlighting the trust and creative freedom granted during the dubbing process. "During the first part, he used to come in the evening and check all the dubs. While dubbing for the second part he didn’t come, he trusted us with it completely," Kelkar recounted.

With "Bahubali: Crown of Blood," Disney+ Hotstar aims to expand the Bahubali universe and captivate audiences with its immersive storytelling and visually stunning animation. The series serves as a testament to the enduring popularity and cultural impact of the Bahubali franchise, offering fans an exciting new chapter in the epic saga.







