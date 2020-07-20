X
'Mega' daughter-in-law adopts elephant

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, vice chairperson of Apollo Foundation adopted an elephant Rani here on Monday




Hyderabad: Upasana Kamineni Konidela, vice chairperson of Apollo Foundation adopted an elephant Rani here on Monday. She handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to N Kshitija, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park. The adoption is for one year.

Last week, a Bengal Tiger named Prabhas was adopted for one year by Aurigene Pharmeceutical Services Limited, Miyapur.

Zoo officials said that the adoptions are welcome at a time when the revenue losses are huge due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

