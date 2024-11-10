Megastar Chiranjeevi lauds ‘KA’ team

Young actor Kiran Abbavaram's latest film KA is making waves at the box office, emerging as a sensational hit this Diwali season. The film has received widespread acclaim from audiences, and even Megastar Chiranjeevi has taken notice. The legendary actor extended his heartfelt congratulations to the KA team for delivering a festive blockbuster. Chiranjeevi not only praised their effort but also blessed the film's cast and crew after watching it. In response, the KA team expressed their deep gratitude for his kind words and encouragement.

Directed by the talented duo Sujeeth and Sandeep, KA features Tanvi Ram and Nayan Sarika in the lead female roles, adding charm and depth to the film. The project was produced by ChintaGopalakrishna Reddy under the Sri Chakraas Entertainments banner, known for its lavish production values. The film was presented by Smt. Chinta Varalakshmi, with Vamsi Nandipati distributing it in Telugu.

KA has been receiving an overwhelming response from audiences, particularly resonating with family viewers and young fans alike. As the film enters its second week in theaters, it continues to draw significant footfall, cementing its status as a box office hit. With positive word-of-mouth and Chiranjeevi’s endorsement, KA is set to sustain its successful run, becoming a memorable entry in Kiran Abbavaram’s career.

The film’s engaging storyline, vibrant performances, and high production quality have made it a standout release this festive season, solidifying its place as a must-watch entertainer.