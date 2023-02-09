Megastar Chiranjeevi Promo Is Out From Smitha's 'Nijam' Talk Show

Tollywood's ace actor Megastar Chiranjeevi is basking in the success of his latest movie Waltair Veerayya. He essayed a complete mass role in this Bobby's directorial. Well, Chiru never hesitates to take part in talk shows or any other small screen events. Recently, he also graced Suma's new show and made his fans go ROFL with his amazing comedy timing. Now, he is all set to grace pop star Smitha's new talk show 'Nijam' which will stream on the Sony LIV platform. Off late, the promo of his episode is out and it is creating noise on social media…

Along with sharing the promo, they also wrote, "Mega star in awe of Ram Charan's impressive dance moves. Watch this highly entertaining episode! Nijam with Smita streaming on Sony LIV from Feb 10th."

The promo showcased how Chiranjeevi is praising Ram Charan's dancing skills in the RRR's "Naatu Naatu…" song which bagged Oscars 2023 nomination. He also doled out that just like Shruti Haasan's character in Race Gurram movie, he also had fear inside when he was dancing along with his son Ram Charan in Acharya's "Bhale Bhale Banjara…" song! This episode will stream on Sony LIV from 10th February 2023…

Speaking about Chiranjeevi's work front, he will be next seen in Meher Ramesh's Bholaa Shankar…

Casting Details of Bholaa Shankar: Chiranjeevi as Bhola Shankar, Tamannaah, Keerthy Suresh as Bhola Shankar's sister, Murali Sharma, Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, P. Ravi Shankar, Tulasi Shivamani, Pragathi, Sreemukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya Akkala, Rashmi Gautam, Uttej, Getup Srinu and Lobo.

Bholaa Shankar is being directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it.