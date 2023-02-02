Michael Movie: Setting the Stage for a New Trend

The upcoming movie 'Michael' is directed by Ranjith Jeyakodi and stars Sundeep Kishan as the lead, supported by Vijay Sethupathi and Varun Sandesh in key roles. Divyansha Kaushik and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar play the female leads. The film is an action-packed entertainer produced by Srivenkateswara Cinemas LLP and Karan C Productions LLP, with Pooskur Rammohan Rao and Bharat Chaudhary serving as producers. The movie is presented by Narayandas K Narang.

Recently, the pre-release event was held in Hyderabad with Hero Nani as the chief guest. Nani expressed his thoughts about the movie, stating that it has the potential to create a new trend in the film industry and compared it to the classic film 'Shiva'. He also praised Sandeep Kishan's talent and effort, hoping that the actor would receive luck with this film. Sundeep Kishan also spoke at the event, thanking Nani for his support and praising the director Ranjith Jeyakodi for his guidance and encouragement. The trailer of the movie received positive feedback, and Sandeep expressed his hope that the same response would be reflected in theaters.



The movie will be released in 1500 theaters across the country and 500 screens in Hindi. The producer, Puskoor Rammohan Rao, spoke about his love for the story and how impressed he was with the final product. He also mentioned that this is the biggest release in Sandeep's career and expressed his confidence in the film's success. The event was attended by the producers Bharat Chaudhary and Abhishek Aggarwal, as well as the lead actress Divyansha Kaushik and actor Varun Sandesh.

