Michael to be a standalone film similar to Shiva:Nani

Actor Sundeep Kishan's romantic-gangster film, Michael, is set to have a nationwide release on February 3rd. The movie is directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi and features several well-known actors.

The pre-release event for the film was held today, with Nani serving as the chief guest. During his speech, Sundeep Kishan expressed gratitude for Nani's presence at the event and thanked him for being an inspiration. He also praised the efforts of the director, Ranjit Jeyakodi, and the other cast and crew members.



Nani, in turn, praised the film's trailer, saying it had a unique tone and sound. He also spoke highly of Sundeep Kishan's hard work and talent, and expressed hope that luck would be on his side with Michael. Nani also predicted that the film would be a milestone for everyone involved and encouraged the audience to watch it on February 3rd.



In his speech, Nani also touched upon the performance of Varun Sandesh, saying that he has a unique body language and will become a great actor like Nana Patekar, Nawazuddin Siddique, and Raghuvaran.

