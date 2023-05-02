Mickey J Meyer Drops His New Song ‘Mere Dil Kush Hua’ From Ashish And Ivana’s ‘Selfish’ Movie

It is all known that Dil Raju’s nephew Asish Reddy made his entry into Tollywood with the Rowdy Boys movie. Now, he is all set to hit the theatres with his second movie ‘Selfish’. Ashish completely transformed his body and looked awesome in the rough character for this movie. Off late, the makers unveiled the lyrical video of the beautiful melody “Dil Kush…”. Asish and Ivana looked awesome in the song and added another chartbuster to the playlists…

Even the music director Mickey J Meyer also shared the lyrical video of “Mere Dil Kush Hua…” on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, he also wrote, “Here is my new song, Mera Dil Kush hua! from the movie #selfish produced by #dilraju starring @AshishVoffl and @i__ivana_ written by @ramjowrites and wonderfully sung by @javedali4u @adityamusic”.

The song is all awesome showcasing how Asish falls for Ivana… Javed Ali crooned it well while Ramajogayya Sastry’s lyrics took the song to the next level.

Going with the Selfish movie teaser, it showcased how Ashish who belongs to the Dhoolpet area advises his friends how to reserve a girl for themselves.

Selfish movie is directed by Vishal Kasi and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner in association with Sukumar Writings banner.