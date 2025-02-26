Mimoh Chakraborty on ‘Nenekkadunna’ Thriller

Bollywood actor and senior hero Mithun Chakraborty’s son, Mimoh Chakraborty, is making his debut as a hero in Telugu cinema with ‘Nenekkadunna’. Airtel fame Sasha Chettri is the heroine. This film is produced by Maruthi Shyam Prasad Reddy under KBR Presentation. Madhav Kodada is making his debut as a director. As the movie is set to release this Friday, Mimoh spoke with Telugu media. Here are the highlights of his interview.

Welcome to Tollywood, Mimoh Chakraborty!

Thank you! Finally, ‘Nenekkadunna’ is releasing on February 28, and I am very happy. My childhood was filled with watching South Indian movies. My father (Mithun Chakraborty) owns a hotel in Ooty. Since I stayed there, I grew up watching Telugu and Tamil movies.

What was Mithun Chakraborty’s reaction when he heard you were doing a Telugu film?

He felt very happy. He told me, “Give 100%.” For actors, language should not be a barrier. It should not be a problem. Today, I am doing a Telugu film. If given a chance, I will do Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bhojpuri films as well. My father was happy that I got an opportunity in Telugu cinema. He advised me not to worry about the language.

Did Mithun Chakraborty give you any advice?

He told me to do any work with 100% honesty. Not just as an actor, but as a person, I should always be honest. If I ever feel I should not do something, I should not do it.

There are very few films about journalism. What did you like about this story?

This is a female-oriented film. When I heard the story, I realised that it was not just about women’s empowerment or female journalism. This is not just a message-based film. It has a message, but at the same time, it is a complete popcorn entertainer. It has songs, good action sequences, and interesting scenes. The movie beautifully conveys why female journalists should be able to stand on their own feet.

How did you get this opportunity in ‘Nenekkadunna’?

Before I was finalised, Sasha Chettri was already confirmed. One of my friends knew the team. When they were searching for an actor for my role, my friend recommended me. Then, director Madhav Kodada came to Mumbai and narrated the story to me. The moment I heard the story, I said “yes.” This is not just a meaningful film; I also felt that it would be a great debut for me in Telugu.

You played the hero in this film. If you get an opportunity to play a villain, will you accept it?

Of course! I am waiting for villain roles. I feel that I am a perfect fit for villain characters. As an actor, I don’t want to limit myself. If I get good characters, I am ready to do comedian and supporting roles too.

Tell us about director Madhav Kodada and the producers.

Madhav Kodada has previously done some short films. However, this is his first feature film. He worked very hard for this project. He dedicated four years to this film. If the movie has reached the release stage today, the credit goes to him. He received good support from KBR. I have worked with great directors like Vikram Bhatt. They used to act and show us how to perform. Madhav Kodada is the same. He explains the scene and then leaves it to the actors to perform.

What is the genre of the movie? How many songs are there?

Since it is a thriller, there are not many songs. I did one song. From start to end, the movie is thrilling. The ending twist will be a shock. The first time I heard the story; I couldn’t predict the twist. The message is also very good.

Have you watched any Telugu movies featuring your father? How is your bond with him?

The Hindi movie ‘Oh My God’ was remade in Telugu as ‘Gopala Gopala,’ right? Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan played the role of God in it. My father acted in that film. I watched both the original and the remake. Now, he is acting in Prabhas’ ‘Fauji’. To the outside world, he is a superstar. But to me, he is my father. I should say he is a practical father. More than father and son, we are like friends.

Who are your favourite Telugu heroes? What are your next projects?

I like Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, and Thalapathy Vijay. I also like Rajinikanth. I want to work with all the big stars. Right now, I am doing the sequel to Haunted, which I did 13 years ago with Vikram Bhatt. I am also working on’ Khakee Season 2’ for Netflix.