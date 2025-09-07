‘Mirai’ connects with audience to our roots: Director Karthik Ghattamaneni

Teja Sajja, who rose to nationwide fame with Hanu-Man, is now gearing up for another ambitious outing with Mirai, a pan-India action-adventure directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad under People Media Factory, the film is set for a grand release on September 12. With Rocking Star Manchu Manoj and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles, the project has already created massive buzz through its teaser and trailer.

Speaking about the film, director Karthik revealed that the idea for Mirai was born seven years ago. “The film draws inspiration from myths and legends I grew up with. It connects the audience to our roots while presenting a fictional narrative. We imagined what would happen if Ashoka’s nine mystical books fell into the wrong hands,” he said, describing the story as an epic action adventure.

The film has been shot extensively across Asia, including Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, and Rajasthan, with six major action sequences. Teja underwent special training in Thailand to perfect his stunts. Manoj Manchu plays a powerful character with natural aggression, while Shriya Saran portrays a strong motherly role crucial to the story.

VFX has been handled in-house by People Media Factory, with the team employing advanced animatronic technology for a surprising sequence inspired by Sampathi from the Ramayana. The director promised high emotional drama, stunning visuals, and music that heightens the experience.

With themes of mythology, power, and cosmic energy, Mirai is set to offer audiences a visually spectacular ride this September.