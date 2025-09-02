Mirai will feature only fast action stunts, says actor Teja Sajja

Stating that his upcoming film Mirai will not have the regular action sequences that one witnesses in films, actor Teja Sajja, who plays the lead in director director Karthik Gattamaneni's eagerly awaited pan Indian film, 'Mirai', has now disclosed that the film will feature fast action stunts and that he performed all the stunts without any body doubles.

Teja Sajja, who was in Chennai for a media interaction, was asked about the action sequences in the film, which have caught the attention of fans and film buffs after the makers recently released a Behind The Scenes video that showed the phenomenal effort the actor had put in to play a Super Yodha in the film.

Responding to the question, Teja Sajja said, "We were particular that we wanted to do fast action in this film. This will not be the regular style of action that we watch in our films. Slow motion shots will not be there in this film."

He went on to add, "The stunts we have done are of a fast action kind. We brought in Ketcha master and Nang master from Thailand. I personally went to Thailand and trained over there for almost about 20 days for my role."

The actor also disclosed that all the stunts that one watches on screen in the film have been done by him and that there were no body doubles.

"Our resources might have been constrained but our dreams were not. Our dreams were very big. We wanted to deliver something that looks international. So, we had to do it by ourselves. We travelled to the Himalayas, to Sri Lanka, to Nepal and to several other places. All the action you see in this film is live and that includes train action sequences. We didn't shoot anything on green mats and try to do extensions to it," he informed.

After creating a massive impact with the pan India blockbuster, 'HanuMan', actor Teja Sajja is coming up with his next big venture, Mirai. This high-octane project, mounted on an epic scale, is being produced by leading production house People Media Factory, with filmmaker Karthik Gattamaneni at the helm.

Bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, 'Mirai', sources claim, will be a revolution in the superhero genre.

For the unaware, Manoj Manchu plays the menacing antagonist in this film, which will also feature Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Director Karthik Gattamaneni is not only Mirai's director but also its cinematographer. The film’s screenplay has been crafted by Karthik himself, with Manibabu Karanam contributing both to writing and the dialogues. The world of Mirai has been brought to life with rich visual detail, thanks to Sri Nagendra Tangala, who heads the art department, while Sujith Kumar Kolli has been serving as the film's Executive Producer.

Produced by People Media Factory, the creative force behind blockbusters like Karthikeya 2 and Jaat, Mirai will be a bold step forward in the studio's Pan-India journey. Pointing out that the teaser showcased stunning visuals and cinematic scale, sources say the movie will have a record number of VFX shots.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on September 12, Mirai will hit theatres in eight languages, available in both 2D and 3D formats.