‘Mithra Mandali’ first look creates interest

The much-anticipated first look of Mithra Mandali has finally been revealed, following a quirky pre-look that left fans intrigued and guessing about the cast behind the mysterious blue masks. True to the buzz, the unveiled poster is vibrant, chaotic, and packed with promises of unfiltered entertainment.

The first look introduces the lead ensemble—Priyadarshi, Rag Mayur, Vishnu Oi (of Mad fame), and Prasad Behara—forming a madcap gang ready to unleash comic mayhem. Adding to the excitement, social media star and viral sensation Niharika N M makes her Telugu film debut with Mithra Mandali. Her recent collaboration with Tom Cruise for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning has already turned heads, and now she’s bringing her flair to Tollywood.

Presented by Bunny Vas under his newly launched banner BV Works, the film is jointly produced by Sapta Aswa Media Works, Vyra Entertainments, and dynamic producers Kalyan Manthina, Bhanu Pratapa, and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala.

Marking the directorial debut of Vijayendar S, the film boasts a strong technical crew—RR Dhruvan will helm the music, cinematography is by Siddharth SJ, and editing is handled by Peekay. The creative vision is further enhanced by Gandhi Nadikudikar (Art Director), Shilpa Tanguturu (Costumes), and Rajeev Kumar Rama (Executive Producer).

Mithra Mandali promises a riotous blend of friendship, madness, and humor, all wrapped in a blue-tinted frenzy. With this ensemble and a unique concept, the film is set to be a fresh, entertaining ride.