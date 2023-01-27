M.M. Keeravani, Composer of 'RRR', to be Honored at Variety Artisans Awards Alongside Other Talented Artists

The Santa Barbara Film Festival and Variety have announced the recipients of the Artisans Awards, which celebrate the individuals who have showcased the most innovative work of the year in their craft. Among the honourees are M.M Keeravaani, the composer of 'RRR' and the songwriter of 'Naatu Naatu'; costume designer, production designer and producer on 'Elvis', Catherine Martin; Claudio Miranda, the cinematographer of 'Top Gun: Maverick'; and Florencia Martin, the production designer for 'Babylon'. The awards will be presented at the Arlington Theatre on February 13, as part of the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

Now in its ninth year, the partnership between Variety and the Santa Barbara Film Festival aims to recognize the hard work and dedication of the artists who play such a vital role in filmmaking. The festival's executive director, Roger Durling, stated that artisans have demonstrated the strength and vitality of the collaborative process in filmmaking this past year, and that they are excited to spotlight the accomplishments of these singular artists.



Jazz Tangcay, Variety's senior artisans editor, will moderate a panel conversation and one-to-one conversations during the event. She said that this has been an incredible year for cinema with a phenomenal showcasing of crafts and that it is an honour and joy to bring this community to the Santa Barbara Film Festival and to work with Roger on this magical night. Each year, Variety looks forward to celebrating and highlighting this group of artisans, and to remind people just how invaluable their work is to film and to celebrate excellence in their craft.

