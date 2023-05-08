Modern Love Chennai: This Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Web Series Will Premier On Amazon Prime From This Date

We have already witnessed the critically acclaimed Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad. Now, the makers are all set to come up with Modern Love Chennai to showcase six different love tales in the six different episodes of this web series. This most-awaited OTT show will be aired on Amazon Prime and streamed from 18th May, 2023…



Going with the details of six episodes:

1. Lalagunda Bommaigal

Director: Rajumurugan

Star Cast: Sri Gouri Priya, Vasudevan Murali and Vasundhara

Music: Sean Roldan

2. Imaigal

Director: Balaji Sakthivel

Star Cast: Ashok Selvan and T.J. Bhanu

Music: Yuvan Shankar Raja

3. Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji

Director: Krishnakumar Ramakumar

Star Cast: Ritu Varma, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Pawan Alex, and Aniiruth Kanakarajan

Music: G.V.Prakash Kumar

4. Margazhi

Director: Akshay Sundher

Star Cast: Sanjula Sarathi, Chu Khoy Sheng, and Srikrishna Dayal

Music: Ilaiyaraaja

5. Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal

Director: Bharathiraja

Star Cast: Kishore, Ramya Nambessan, and Vijayalakshmi

6. Ninaivo Oru Paravai

Director: Thiagarajan Kumararaja

Star Cast: Wamiqa and PB

Well, speaking about the web series, Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video doled out, “After the successful launch of Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad, we are excited to bring the third Indian edition of the well-acclaimed international franchise, Modern Love, to our service. Modern Love Chennai celebrates and explores love in all its beauty, joy, and glory, hand-in-hand with the intricacies and complexities that go with the emotion. It has been wonderful collaborating with Thiagarajan Kumararaja and all the other wonderful directors to tell these heart-warming stories that explore the city’s culture and nuances.”

Even the director Kumararaja said, “Love stories and romcoms have never been my cup of tea. Thus, Modern Love Chennai was an interesting challenge. It has been a pleasure to partner with Prime Video to bring the latest Indian edition to the viewers. With these stories, we have explored and celebrated the old-world charm of the city, which remains rooted in a distinct blend of tradition and modernity. All the stories in this anthology take us through the journey of exploring the very complicated, and yet very simple, emotion — love — in all its eclectic forms. With Modern Love Chennai, viewers can expect a beautiful bouquet of love stories that are funny and quirky, at the same time deep and intense, engaging hearts while offering a glimpse into the soul of Chennai and its unique terrains and diverse inhabitants.”

Modern Love Chennai is a six episode web series and is it helmed by ace filmmaker Thiagarajan Kumararaja. The six episodes are handled by six ace directors including Kumararaja alongside Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Rajumurugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, and Akshay Sundher. Even popular music composers like Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan Shankar Raja, GV Prakash Kumar and Sean Roldan worked for this web series while Ilaiyaraaja, Yugabharathi, and Bakkiyam Sankar penned the songs.

Going with the plot, it deals with 6 unique love stories that are set in Chennai and explore the conflicts in relationships, push boundaries, and open minds.

This six-episode anthology will be streamed on Amazon Prime from 18th May, 2023…