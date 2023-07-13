Live
- Chandrayaan-3 to herald India's quantum leap in global arena: Union minister Jitendra Singh
- With 3rd Chandrayaan mission, ISRO aims to master soft landing on lunar surface
- 25.30 hour countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan 3 mission commences
- All Private and Government Schools in Delhi Closed till July 16
- RTC employees to get increased pension: Minister
- Two juveniles held for murder of 9-year-old tribal student in AP
- Schools in Noida to stay shut on July 14 as Yamuna crosses danger mark
- Parts of Delhi facing acute water shortage
- Sensex breaches record 66,000-mark, Nifty scales fresh lifetime high as IT, banking shares advance
- India achieves 173GW RE capacity, 120GW under implementation: Bhupinder Singh Bhalla
Mohan Lal and Jeethu Joseph collaborates once again for new film
Highlights
Mollywood star Mohanlal and talented director Jeethu Joseph, who previously delivered the blockbuster movies “Drishyam 1” and “Drishyam 2,” have...
Mollywood star Mohanlal and talented director Jeethu Joseph, who previously delivered the blockbuster movies “Drishyam 1” and “Drishyam 2,” have teamed up once more for a new film that is not a part of the “Drishyam” franchise.
Aashirvad Cinemas banner has officially announced this movie online. According to sources, the film will commence soon after the completion of “Ram.” It is also rumored that the entire shoot will take place in Cochin and Trivandrum. However, we need to wait for an official announcement from the makers. “Vrushabha,” another movie featuring Mohanlal, will also begin soon, and it will have Srikanth’s son Roshan Meka in a pivotal role.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS