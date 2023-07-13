Mohan Lal and Jeethu Joseph collaborates once again for new film

Mollywood star Mohanlal and talented director Jeethu Joseph, who previously delivered the blockbuster movies “Drishyam 1” and “Drishyam 2,” have teamed up once more for a new film that is not a part of the “Drishyam” franchise.

Aashirvad Cinemas banner has officially announced this movie online. According to sources, the film will commence soon after the completion of “Ram.” It is also rumored that the entire shoot will take place in Cochin and Trivandrum. However, we need to wait for an official announcement from the makers. “Vrushabha,” another movie featuring Mohanlal, will also begin soon, and it will have Srikanth’s son Roshan Meka in a pivotal role.