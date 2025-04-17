Mohanlal turns back time in the lively Thudaram trailer

Mohanlal is back – and this time, with a twist of comedy, romance, and loads of fun! The trailer of Thudaram gives us a glimpse of the actor like we haven’t seen in years. Gone are the serious, message-heavy roles – instead, we’re getting a playful, energetic, and youthful Mohanlal, almost like he's stepped back twenty years in time.

He’s reuniting with the ever-graceful Shobana, and together, the iconic pair looks set to bring back that magical chemistry we all loved. The trailer hints at a light-hearted romantic entertainer with a sprinkle of mystery. There’s laughter, dancing, fun body language – Mohanlal literally jumps and runs around like a kid again!

Even in his recent light-hearted film Bro Daddy, he didn’t get a full-on fun role, but Thudaram seems to be changing that. It looks like he's embracing a totally entertaining, mischievous character, something fans have truly missed.

The teaser also shows photos of him with Mammootty and other Malayalam stars, which adds a nice nostalgic touch. Interestingly, there’s a crime angle in the story too – with a police station, a stuck car, and a hint of a mystery our hero is involved in. It brings in a bit of suspense, something similar to Maharaja with Vijay Sethupathi.

All in all, Thudaram looks like a real treat for Mohanlal fans – full of energy, charm, and that old-school vibe we all adore. There is lot of buzz about this crazy pair back on screen with a bang!



