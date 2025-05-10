Mohanlal’s ‘Thudarum’ breaks records, becomes highest-grossing film in Kerala

Live
Mollywood’s beloved superstar Mohanlal has once again rewritten box office history with his latest film Thudarum, which has now surpassed the blockbuster L2: Empuraan to become the highest-grossing film in Kerala. Released just a month after the much-hyped Empuraan, Thudarum has stunned the industry with its phenomenal performance.
The film has grossed a staggering ₹83 crore in Kerala alone, with a distributor share of approximately ₹36 crore. Industry analysts predict that Thudarum is well on its way to becoming the first Malayalam film to enter the ₹100 crore club in Kerala, a landmark achievement for any regional film.
At 64, Mohanlal continues to be a box office powerhouse, proving his dominance over the Malayalam industry across five decades. With Thudarum, he has now delivered back-to-back all-time blockbusters, reaffirming his title as the undisputed emperor of Mollywood.
The film’s international performance is equally impressive. Thudarum has grossed over $10 million overseas, making it only the second Malayalam film to achieve this milestone—after Empuraan. The film’s universal appeal and Mohanlal’s magnetic screen presence have clearly struck a chord with audiences worldwide.
With this success, Mohanlal not only sets a new benchmark in regional cinema but also inspires a generation of filmmakers and actors with his unshakable star power and enduring legacy.