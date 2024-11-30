Mohanlal's Upcoming Film 1000 Crores Set for Release in Telugu

The Malayalam blockbuster 1000 Crores, starring Mohanlal and Kavya Madhavan, is all set for a grand Telugu release. Produced by Kasula Ramakrishna (Sridhar) and Srikar Gupta under the banner of Sreekar Movie Makers, the film is currently undergoing dubbing in Kerala, preparing for a seamless transition to Telugu-speaking audiences.

Producer Kasula Ramakrishna, who previously helmed the successful 100 Crores, is bringing this new venture to Telugu screens. Speaking about the film, he shared, "We are planning to release 1000 Crores as a Malayalam superhit film in Telugu, with Mohanlal leading the cast alongside Kavya Madhavan. A special highlight is that veteran actor Nag Mahesh will lend his voice to Mohanlal's character. Veerababu is working as the executive producer, ensuring the film’s smooth production process."

As the final stages of post-production unfold, the film's team is optimistic about captivating audiences with its engaging storyline and powerhouse performances. With Mohanlal's star power, the Telugu version of 1000 Crores is expected to make a strong impact at the box office.



























