Mollywood Chaddi Campaign: Yes Women Have Legs, Watch Your Thoughts!

Many Mollywood actresses are involved in a silent movement as a sort of protest against moral policing by some section of people on social media. It all started after Malayalam actor Anaswara posted a picture of herself in shorts and shirt. The actress was brutally trolled for this post by a certain section of people who had stated that women should not wear such dresses.

As a mark of protest, many Malayalam actresses have silently posted their pictures with the same kind of attire with satirical captions. After she got trolled, Anaswara had also posted some more pictures with the same attire with a hashtag, "Don't worry about what I am doing, think about why you are worried about what I am doing". After Anaswara got moral comments another actress Reema Kalingal has uploaded her picture on Instagram with a bikini with a satirical caption stating "Even women have legs!". Following suit, other actors Parvathi Thiruvothu has posted her picture in shorts stating "women have legs". Even actress Apurva Bose has posted a funny picture stating "What a wonder women have legs".



Another interesting post was from the famous actress and wife of actor Fahad wearing shorts and posing with her husband with a caption which reads "Leg day". Amy Matthews too has posted a photo with her legs seen distinctly on social media in which she states " This picture is for people who see legs and think it is a disgrace for our culture. These legs can run faster than men's legs". Actor Ahana too has supported this movement by posting a big picture. "What I wear is none of your business, head, belly, hand, leg are all parts of our body," thus stated the actor. We hear that many other actors have come in support of this movement.The Mollywood Chaddi campaign has created a storm on social media.



Malayalam actress Ahaana Krishna has posted a 'really good picture of herself ín a tiny dress with a strong message: "Watch your thoughts not my dress'"



