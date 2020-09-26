X
Mollywood Chaddi Campaign: Yes Women Have Legs, Watch Your Thoughts!

Malayalam actress Ahaana Krishna
Malayalam actress Ahaana Krishna

Highlights

Many Mollywood actresses are involved in a silent movement as a sort of protest against moral policing by some section of people on social media

Many Mollywood actresses are involved in a silent movement as a sort of protest against moral policing by some section of people on social media. It all started after Malayalam actor Anaswara posted a picture of herself in shorts and shirt. The actress was brutally trolled for this post by a certain section of people who had stated that women should not wear such dresses.

As a mark of protest, many Malayalam actresses have silently posted their pictures with the same kind of attire with satirical captions. After she got trolled, Anaswara had also posted some more pictures with the same attire with a hashtag, "Don't worry about what I am doing, think about why you are worried about what I am doing". After Anaswara got moral comments another actress Reema Kalingal has uploaded her picture on Instagram with a bikini with a satirical caption stating "Even women have legs!". Following suit, other actors Parvathi Thiruvothu has posted her picture in shorts stating "women have legs". Even actress Apurva Bose has posted a funny picture stating "What a wonder women have legs".

Another interesting post was from the famous actress and wife of actor Fahad wearing shorts and posing with her husband with a caption which reads "Leg day". Amy Matthews too has posted a photo with her legs seen distinctly on social media in which she states " This picture is for people who see legs and think it is a disgrace for our culture. These legs can run faster than men's legs". Actor Ahana too has supported this movement by posting a big picture. "What I wear is none of your business, head, belly, hand, leg are all parts of our body," thus stated the actor. We hear that many other actors have come in support of this movement.The Mollywood Chaddi campaign has created a storm on social media.

Malayalam actress Ahaana Krishna has posted a 'really good picture of herself ín a tiny dress with a strong message: "Watch your thoughts not my dress'"

View this post on Instagram

Posting a really nice picture of me wearing a tiny dress , showing most of my legs to take attendance of the number of creeps who will line up in attention in my comment box to post third-rate comments :) 2 things. Firstly , what I wear isn't your business. What anybody wears isn't your business. Your business is just your business. Probably you don't have enough of it , so you try and poke your nose into other people's business. I will wear Shorts , Sari , Shirt or a Swim-suit .. it's not your license to question my character. Neither is it my oppurtunity to prove my own character. So , WATCH YOUR THOUGHTS , NOT MY CLOTHES 🤷 Secondly , as far as I know .. legs , stomach , hands etc .. they are all the same, be it in the body of a man or a woman. I can't see any difference that is so important that it justifies the difference between the kind of comments that make it to the comment box of a man in little clothes and that of a girl. If a man shows his well toned body , it's Inspiring , Mass and Frickin' Hot. When a girl does the same , she looks like she's ready for Sex? She's Shameless? She's an Attention Seeker? She's trying to turn people on for work? Pick up this flamboyant display of patriarchy and discard it in the first dust-bin you can find around you. Me posting a picture in a super short dress has only 1 meaning - I like that picture and I felt like sharing it on my own social media profile. Any other meaning that you derive out of it is nothing but a reflection of the unfortunate situation of your life and the things you lack in it. Gross mindsets might not change way too much. But the license to publicly speak out one's gross mindset can be shut down. Call out slut-shamers. Call out dirty patriarchy. And stop giving a damn about what a random person has to comment on your clothes. Do these 3 things and slowly but surely , creeps who want to say creepy things will be so scared to spit out the poison that they will learn to keep it within themselves. I'd like to sum up this slightly long post with a quote I read recently on Social Media - " Oh my favourite season will be the Fall of Patriarchy 🍁 " Image shot by @rexphotography.in 💫

A post shared by Ahaana Krishna (@ahaana_krishna) on



