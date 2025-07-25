Mouni Roy to shake legs with Chiranjeevi in ‘Vishwambhara’ special song

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s highly anticipated socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara is inching closer to completion, with post-production works now in the final phase. Directed by Bimbisara fame Vassishta, the film has already sparked buzz globally, thanks to its unique promotional kickoff at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival where the makers unveiled an important book related to the movie’s theme.

Adding to the excitement, the film's team has now wrapped up the entire shooting schedule. The final leg of filming featured a grand special dance number that brings together Chiranjeevi and Bollywood diva Mouni Roy. The duo reportedly sizzled on screen, promising a visual and musical treat for fans.

This high-energy track has been composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, known for delivering chart-topping mass numbers. While MM Keeravaani has handled the overall music and background score for the film, this particular song is expected to stand out for its vibrant vibe. The song was shot in a lavish set constructed in Hyderabad under the supervision of ace art director AS Prakash. National Award-winning choreographer Ganesh Acharya has crafted the dance moves for this special number.

Mouni Roy, celebrated for her sizzling screen presence and sharp dance skills, is anticipated to deliver some eye-catching moves alongside Chiranjeevi, elevating the song to a major highlight of the film.

Backed by UV Creations and produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod, Vishwambhara is all set to announce its official release date soon. The film is shaping up to be a grand spectacle for Chiranjeevi fans and fantasy genre lovers alike.







