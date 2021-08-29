Movie Report Of The Month: Bhuj: The Pride Of India And Shershaah Impress The Audience

After a long time, movies finally reached the theatres and showed off their prowess on the big screens. Be it the big movies or the small ones, a couple of films hit the theatres and made the way for the upcoming ones also! Thus with this josh makers are planning to hype the excitement of the audience by releasing more movies in the theatres in this festive season!

Well, let us have a look at the August Box Office Report for both the movies which are released in OTT and theatres as well. Take a look!



Bollywood

1. Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Release Date: 13th August, 2021

Release Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Pranita Subhash, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Mahesh Shetty and Ihana Dhillon

Director: Abhishek Dudhaiya

Bhuj: The Pride Of India movie is a complete war drama which showcased Vijay Karnik who then in-charge of the Bhuj airport (Ajay Devgn) constructs an IAF airbase with the help of these village women and attacks the Pakistan army which destroys the Bhuj air base with their fighter jets. It is all impressive and made us witness the sacrifice of the Indian soldiers and their bravery too!



2. Shershaah



Release Date: 12th August, 2021

Release Platform: Amazon Prime

Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Ali Advani

Director: Vishnuvardhan Induri

Even this movie is a war drama which released on Amazon Prime on the occasion of Independence Day. Being the biopic of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra, it showcased a few glimpses of his personal life and also made us witness his brave acts in the war zone too! He sacrificed his life for the country and made his country proud by attacking the Pakistan army with his team.

3. Chehre



Release Date: 27th August, 2021

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan

Director: Rumi Jaffery

Being a thriller, Amitabh Bachchan who essayed the role of an advocate Veer Sahay will make the businessman Emraan Hashmi aka Karan Oberoi accept his crimes making him play a game along with his group of friends. This movie was released in theatres recently and got a positive talk too!

4. Bell Bottom



Release Date: 19th August, 2021

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta

Director: Ranjit M Tiwari

Being a spy thriller, this movie didn't get the expected openings nor the collections at the ticket windows. Generally, Akshay's movies get great openings and break the records too. Although there is a positive talk for the movie, may be people are still afraid to reach the theatres!

5. Dial 100



Release Date: 6th August, 2021

Release Platform: ZEE5

Star Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta

Director: Rensil D Silva

This Manoj Bajpayee starrer and Rensil D'Silva directorial is a complete action drama. Being a cop drama and that too dealing with Dial 100 concept, the story moves forward with a mystery plot when a lady calls the police station and speaks with the officers to help to seek revenge for her son's death.

Tollywood



1. Ichata Vaahanamulu Nilupa Raadhu

Release Date: 27th August, 2021

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Sushant and Meenakshi Chaudhary

Director: Darshan S

With the blockbuster hit of Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, Sushant is once again back with josh! Ichata Vaahanamulu Nilupa Raadhu movie bagged a decent status at the ticket windows as the movie came up with a unique concept!

2. Sridevi Soda Center



Release Date: 27th August, 2021

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Sudheer Babu and Pavel Navageetham

Director: Karuna Kiran Kumar

Once again a village love story hit the theatres impressing the audience. Although there is nothing new in the story, Sudheer Babu and Naresh gave their best and made the audience leave the theatres with a satisfied feeling!

3. Vivaha Bhojanambu



Release Date: 27th August, 2021

Release Platform: Sony Liv

Star Cast: Satya and Sundeep Kishan

Director: Ram Abbaraju

Being a complete comedy entertainer, Satya and his team made the audience go ROFL making us witness the Covid-19 lockdown situation in his family. Being stuck at one place and that too for a long time has been experienced by many of us during the lockdown phase. The same thing was showcased by the director but hilariously!

4. Raja Raja Chora

Release Date: 19th August, 2021

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Sree Vishnu and Megha Akash

Director: Hasith Goli

This movie has a bit complicated screenplay but entertained the audience. Sree Vishnu and Megha Akash gave their best and also made the audience go ROFL with their hilarious actions and dialogues.

5. Kanabadutaledu



Release Date: 19th August, 2021

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Sunil, Sukranth, Yug Ram and Vaishali Raj

Director: Balaraju M

Being a crime thriller and filled with all the new faces except comedian turned hero Sunil, the story was good and also entertained the audience! The story revolves around a Police Officer's murder case and shows us how will Sunil who essayed the role of a detective will solve the case.

On the whole, August was a complete entertainer as movies which are released in OTT and theatres made the audience have a complete package!

