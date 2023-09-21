Live
Movie Tickets for just Rs 99 only!!
Movie theatres announced National Cinema Day on October 13, 2023.
The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and cinemas across the country to celebrate National Cinema Day by offering movie tickets for ₹99 per admission on October 13.
National Cinema Day this year will unfold across more than 4000 participating screens, including chains like PVR Inox, Cinepolis, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movie Time, WAVE, M2K, Delite, and others. The event had seen admissions of 6.5 million when held in September last year.
