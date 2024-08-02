‘Mr Bachchan’ team drops enchanting third single ‘Jikki’

Director Harish Shankar understands the vital role of music in creating buzz for a film. His latest project, "Mr Bachchan," starring Mass Maharaja in the lead role with BhagyashriBorse as the female lead, has already seen two songs become chartbusters. Today, the film's third single, "Jikki," has been released, continuing the trend.

Composed by Mickey J Meyer, "Jikki" is an enchanting musical piece that seamlessly blends timeless allure with modern sophistication. Meyer’s orchestration merges classic and contemporary elements, creating a captivating and harmonious experience that evokes a sense of musical grandeur.

Lyricist Vanamali has added poetic depth to the composition, enhancing its emotional impact. The spellbinding vocals of Karthik and Ramya Behara harmonize beautifully, bringing the song’s essence to life.

Visually, the chemistry between Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri is profound. Bhagyashri's striking beauty and dynamic hip movements add a visually captivating and lively touch to the performance. The song was filmed with stunning visuals, set against both meticulously crafted sets and the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir. The scenic beauty adds authenticity and grandeur to the presentation. Brinda Master’s choreography seamlessly integrates with the song's mood and setting, transporting the audience into a musical paradise.

Produced with exceptional grandeur by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, with Vivek Kuchibhotla as co-producer, "Mr Bachchan" promises to be a visual treat. The film’s aesthetics are masterfully crafted by cinematographer Ayanka Bose, with meticulous production design by Brahma Kadali, and edited by Ujwal Kulkarni.

"Mr Bachchan" is set to release on August 15th, offering a blend of stunning visuals and captivating music that is sure to enthrall audiences.















