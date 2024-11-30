Mrunal Thakur shares love for Hyderabad

Actress Mrunal Thakur, currently in Hyderabad, has expressed her love for the city in a recent Instagram story. Posting a monochromatic picture from what appears to be a film set, the actress simply captioned the image with the words "Life In Hyderabad" and added "Love" along with a heart drawing. However, she left fans wondering about the purpose of her visit, not revealing the details of what she's shooting for.

Mrunal’s visit comes just after she wished Hollywood star Demi Moore on her 62nd birthday by sharing a throwback photo from their 2018 film Love Sonia. The heartfelt caption read, “Just found these precious photos Also belated birthday beautiful @demimoore,” reflecting her appreciation for the actress.

Earlier this year, Mrunal was in Uttarakhand shooting for an untitled romantic film with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress is also eagerly anticipated in several high-profile projects, including Son of Sardaar alongside Ajay Devgn, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, and a comedy film with Varun Dhawan directed by David Dhawan. In addition, she has the film Pooja Meri Jaan in the works.

Known for her work in television, web series, and Bollywood, Mrunal made her acting debut in 2012 with MujhseKuchhKehti... Yeh Khamoshiyaan and has since featured in popular shows like Arjun and Kumkum Bhagya. Her film career includes notable performances in Super 30, Batla House, Dhamaka, and Sita Ramam, with her recent sci-fi role in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone. Fans are eagerly awaiting her next big move in the entertainment industry.