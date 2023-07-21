Mrunal Thakur showcases her kickboxing skills

Actress Mrunal Thakur, known for her graceful presence on screen, showcased her kickboxing skills after being inspired by her “Toofan” co-star, Farhan Akhtar. Under the guidance of MMA and Jiujitsu player and coach, Rohit Nair, Mrunal underwent intense training for her action scenes in the film “Toofan,” proving she can pack a punch with her kick-ass moves.

Although her initial training was for her role in “Toofan,” the combat sport has now become a regular part of her workout routine. Mrunal expressed in an interview that her MMA training came in handy for her role in the film Selfiee, where she performed a special number, “Kudinayee Ni Teri.”

Training under a professional MMA coach like Rohit Nair requires significant effort and dedication. Mrunal’s commitment to mastering the techniques showcases her readiness to take on challenging roles and embrace new experiences.