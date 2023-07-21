  • Menu
Mrunal Thakur showcases her kickboxing skills

Mrunal Thakur showcases her kickboxing skills
Actress Mrunal Thakur, known for her graceful presence on screen, showcased her kickboxing skills after being inspired by her “Toofan” co-star, Farhan Akhtar.

Actress Mrunal Thakur, known for her graceful presence on screen, showcased her kickboxing skills after being inspired by her “Toofan” co-star, Farhan Akhtar. Under the guidance of MMA and Jiujitsu player and coach, Rohit Nair, Mrunal underwent intense training for her action scenes in the film “Toofan,” proving she can pack a punch with her kick-ass moves.

Although her initial training was for her role in “Toofan,” the combat sport has now become a regular part of her workout routine. Mrunal expressed in an interview that her MMA training came in handy for her role in the film Selfiee, where she performed a special number, “Kudinayee Ni Teri.”

Training under a professional MMA coach like Rohit Nair requires significant effort and dedication. Mrunal’s commitment to mastering the techniques showcases her readiness to take on challenging roles and embrace new experiences.

