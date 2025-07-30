Mrunal Thakur surprised with a pre-birthday celebration on the set of Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit’

Mumbai: Actress Mrunal Thakur will be turning 33 years old on August 1. Before her birthday, the diva was surprised with a pre-birthday celebration on the set of her forthcoming romantic drama "Dacoit", co-starring Adivi Sesh.

The makers, Annapurna Studios, took to their X handle and posted a video of the celebration.

The clip opened with Mrunal entering the set, with everyone waiting for her with a big "Surprise". Later, an elated Mrunal cuts the cake and lovingly feeds it to the team, including her co-star Sesh.

We could also see her dancing a little as everyone sang "Happy Birthday" for her.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, "A pre-birthday bash for the charming @mrunal0801 planned by team #Dacoit on the sets A super surprise for the birthday girl #DACOIT IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE ON DECEMBER 25th #DacoitFromDec25th."

Meanwhile, talking about his next, Sesh called "Dacoit" a two-hero film.

“From the beginning, Dacoit never felt like a film with one protagonist. It’s a story of two layered characters, both fighting their own battles, both central to the world we’re building. I’ve always believed that stories thrive when ego takes a backseat — and in Mrunal, I’ve found a co-actor who shares that belief.”

Shedding light on his dynamic with co-star Mrunal, he went on to say, “There’s an honesty in the way she works — a rawness and truth that mirrors how I approach my own performances. We’re both outsiders in this industry, and that shared sense of having earned our place brings a kind of unspoken understanding between us.”

Sesh revealed that both he and Mrunal are the kind of actors who will do whatever it takes for a film.

“That kind of commitment can’t be faked — it’s felt. And that’s why Dacoit feels like a two-hero film. We’re not here to outshine each other; we’re here to build something meaningful together. It’s about mutual trust, and pushing each other to be better every day on set," he concluded.



