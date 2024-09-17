M.S. Subbulakshmi’s 108th Birth Anniversary: Vidya Balan Recreates Iconic Looks of the 'Nightingale of India'

On Monday, Vidya Balan paid tribute to the legendary Carnatic vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi. She marked her 108th birth anniversary with a heartfelt photographic homage. Vidya recreated iconic looks of the renowned singer in a series of images shared on Instagram.

M.S. Subbulakshmi, known as the 'Nightingale of India,' has left a lasting impact on Indian music. Vidya Balan, with the help of costume designer Anu Parthasarathy, honored Subbulakshmi's style and grace. In the tribute, Vidya wore sarees and accessories that reflected the singer’s timeless elegance. Each outfit was chosen with care to capture the essence of Subbulakshmi's persona during her career.

Vidya expressed her deep respect for the legendary singer in an Instagram post. She described the opportunity to recreate Subbulakshmi’s look as a great honor. She also emphasized Subbulakshmi's contributions to Indian music and culture. "On her 108th birth anniversary, I feel honored to pay this photographic tribute to ‘Bharat Ratna’ M.S. Subbulakshmi," Vidya wrote. The post also mentioned how Subbulakshmi was called the 'Queen of Music' by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and the 'Nightingale of India' by Sarojini Naidu.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_9qKkhil5k/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=d5955cfb-3742-4b20-9f09-9b5eb78b82e0

The tribute included four distinctive sarees worn by Subbulakshmi from the 1960s to the 1980s. Each saree was styled to reflect her simple yet elegant concert look. Vidya paired them with traditional accessories such as kumkumam, vibhuti, and jasmine flowers in her hair. The attention to detail in this tribute was remarkable.

In her post, Vidya thanked Sikkil Mala Chandrashekhar, Subbulakshmi’s granddaughter-in-law. She acknowledged her guidance in helping bring this tribute to life. Vidya also expressed her gratitude to Anu Parthasarathy. She appreciated her dedication and effort in making the tribute possible over the years.

The response to Vidya’s tribute was overwhelmingly positive. Fans and celebrities praised her for capturing the essence of M.S. Subbulakshmi. Actress Neena Gupta commented on Vidya’s beauty, while Sobhita Dhulipala called the tribute “fantastic.” Many followers noted Vidya’s striking resemblance to the iconic singer.

M.S. Subbulakshmi’s legacy goes beyond music. She was the first musician to receive the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award. She also became the first Indian artist to perform at the United Nations General Assembly in 1966. Her journey in music began at a young age under the guidance of her mother, Shanmugavadivu. Subbulakshmi’s influence on classical music continues to inspire musicians today.

Vidya Balan, known for her powerful performances, continues to make her mark in Indian cinema. She will reprise her role as Manjulika in the upcoming movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’ The film is one of the most anticipated releases in the coming year.