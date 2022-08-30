MTV VMAs 2022: Check Out The Complete Winners List

The gala MTV Video Music Awards 2022 was held last night at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Like every year, this time too, the event was a grandeur one and gleamed with the presence of who's whose of Hollywood. Even the glam dolls shined on the red carpet in their style best and Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J hosted the event!



Taylor Swift, Dove, Jack and Nicki and a few other ace Hollywood stars bagged the prestigious awards… Let us also check the complete winners list…



Video of the Year

• Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

• Doja Cat - Woman

• Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy

• Ed Sheeran - Shivers

• Harry Styles - As It Was

• Olivia Rodrigo - Brutal

• Taylor Swift - All Too Well - WINNER

Best New Artist

• Baby Keem

• Dove Cameron - WINNER

• Gayle

• Latto

• Maneskin

• Seventeen

Best Rock



• Foo Fighters - Love Dies Young

• Jack White - Taking Me Back

• Muse - Won't Stand Down

• Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer - WINNER

• Shinedown - Planet Zero

• Three Days Grace - So Called Life

Artist of the Year



• Bad Bunny - WINNER

• Drake

• Ed Sheeran

• Harry Styles

• Jack Harlow

• Lil Nas X

• Lizzo

Song of Summer



• Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone - Me Porto Bonito

• Beyonce - Break My Soul

• Kane Brown - Grand

• Doja Cat - Vegas

• Future featuring Drake and Tems - Wait for U

• Jack Harlow - First Class - WINNER

• Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

• Latto and Mariah Carey featuring DJ Khaled - Big Energy (Remix)

• Lizzo - About Damn Time

• Post Malone featuring Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

• Marshmello and Khalid - Numb

• Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

• Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of BTS Left and Right

• Rosalía - Bizcochito

• Harry Styles - Late Night Talking

• Nicky Youre and dazy - Sunroof

Best Hip-Hop



• Eminem & Snoop Dogg - From the D 2 the LBC

• Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

• Kendrick Lamar - N95

• Latto - Big Energy

• Nicki Minaj Featuring Lil Baby - Do We Have a Problem? - WINNER

• Pusha T - Diet Coke

Best Latin



• Anitta - Envolver - WINNER

• Bad Bunny - Titi Me Pregunto

• Becky G & Karol G - Mamiii

• Daddy Yankee - REMIX

• Farruko - Pepas

• J Balvin & Skrillex - In da Getto

Video for Good



• Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

• Latto - P*ssy

• Lizzo - About Damn Time - WINNER

• Rina Sawayama - This Hell

• Stromae - Fils de joie

Best K-Pop



• BTS - Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)

• Itzy - Loco

• Lisa - Lalisa - WINNER

• Seventeen - Hot

• Stray Kids – Maniac

• Twice - The Feels

Album of the Year



• Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

• Billie Eilish - Happier than Ever

• Drake - Certified Lover Boy

• Adele - 30

• Harry Styles - Harry's House - WINNER

Best Longform Video



• Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

• Foo Fighters - Studio 666

• Kacey Musgraves - Star-Crossed

• Madonna - Madame X

• Olivia Rodrigo - Driving Home 2 U

• Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) - WINNER

Best Collaboration



• Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy

• Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)

• Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby - WINNER

• Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie

• Post Malone & The Weeknd - One Right Now

• Rosalía Featuring The Weeknd - La Fama

• The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay

Push Performance of the Year



• September 2021: Griff - One Night

• October 2021: Remi Wolf - Sexy Villain

• November 2021: Nessa Barrett - I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead

• December 2021: Seventeen - Rock With You - WINNER

• January 2021: Mae Muller - Better Days

• February 2022: Gayle - ABCDEFU

• March 2022: Shenseea - R U That

• April 2022: Omar Apollo - Tamagotchi

• May 2022: Wet Leg - Chaise Longue

• June 2022: Muni Long - Baby Boo

• July 2022: Doechii - Persuasive

Song of the Year



• Adele - Easy on Me

• Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever - WINNER

• Doja Cat - Woman

• Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)

• Lizzo - About Damn Time

• The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay

Best Pop



• Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

• Doja Cat - Woman

• Ed Sheeran - Shivers

• Harry Styles - As It Was - WINNER

• Lizzo - About Damn Time

• Olivia Rodrigo - Traitor

Best R&B



• Alicia Keys - City of Gods (Part II)

• Chloe - Have Mercy

• H.E.R. - For Anyone

• Normani Featuring Cardi B - Wild Side

• Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B - No Love (Extended Version)

• The Weeknd - Out Of Time - WINNER

Best Group



• Blackpink

• BTS - WINNER

• City Girls

• Foo Fighters

• Imagine Dragons

• Måneskin

• Red Hot Chili Peppers

• Silk Sonic

Cinematography



• Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar "family ties"

• Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran "Bam Bam"

• Harry Styles "As It Was" - WINNER

• Kendrick Lamar "N95"

• Normani ft. Cardi B "Wild Side"

• Taylor Swift "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

Best Direction



• Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

• Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

• Ed Sheeran - Shivers

• Harry Styles - As It Was

• Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

• Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) - WINNER

Best Art Direction



• Adele - Oh My God

• Doja Cat - Get Into It (Yuh)

• Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy

• Kacey Musgraves - Simple Times

• Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby - WINNER

• Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie

Best Visual Effects



• Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

• Coldplay & BTS - My Universe

• Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

• Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby - WINNER

• Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie

• The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay

Best Choreography



• BTS - Permission to Dance

• Doja Cat - Woman - WINNER

• FKA twigs Featuring The Weeknd - Tears in the Club

• Harry Styles - As It Was

• Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

• Normani Featuring Cardi B - Wild Side

Best Editing



• Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

• Doja Cat - Get Into It (Yuh)

• Olivia Rodrigo - Brutal

• Rosalía - Saoko - WINNER

• Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

• The Weeknd - Take My Breath

Congratulations to all the winners…

