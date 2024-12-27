Mufasa: The Lion King Roars to Success with INR 74 Crores in Its Opening Week in India

Mumbai: Mufasa: The Lion King, the highly anticipated live-action prequel to Disney’s 2019 blockbuster The Lion King, has made an impressive debut in Indian cinemas, raking in INR 74 crores in its opening week. Released on 20th December 2024 in multiple languages—English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu—the film has captivated audiences across the country, driven by its stunning visuals, gripping storyline, and powerful voice performances.

Following the global success of The Lion King, Mufasa: The Lion King presents a fresh take on the origins of the iconic king of the Pride Lands, Mufasa. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film explores the legendary rise of Mufasa through the eyes of an orphaned cub, his troubled brother Taka, and their adventures with a colorful group of misfit characters. The film seamlessly blends live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, enhancing the experience for audiences.

The voice cast has been a major highlight, with Shah Rukh Khan lending his voice to the Hindi version, Mahesh Babu voicing the Telugu adaptation, and Arjun Das in the Tamil version. These star-studded performances have not only broadened the film’s appeal but also fueled its success in India, where it earned INR 26.75 crores in English, INR 25 crores in Hindi, INR 11.2 crores in Telugu, and INR 11.3 crores in Tamil during its first week.

The film's momentum remains strong, even with new releases in cinemas. Despite the holiday season’s competition, Mufasa: The Lion King emerged as the preferred choice for moviegoers, particularly on Christmas Day, and led advance ticket sales at major national cinema chains like PVR INOX and Cinepolis.

With its universal themes of family, loyalty, and leadership, Mufasa: The Lion King has captured the hearts of both new viewers and die-hard fans of the franchise. The film continues to hold its ground across theatres in various regions and languages, solidifying its place as a holiday box-office success in India.

Directed by Barry Jenkins and featuring original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mufasa: The Lion King is expected to maintain its momentum in the coming weeks, further establishing its legacy in Disney’s growing collection of live-action adaptations.