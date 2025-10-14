Multi-Lingual Cinematic Venture "Trimukha" Sets Teaser Release for October 18, 2025; Announces Theatrical Release Across Five Languages

The production team of the highly anticipated multi-lingual feature film, *"Trimukha,"* today announced that the official teaser will be unveiled to the public on *October 18, 2025. The film is slated for a major theatrical release in **December 2025*.

Marking a significant Pan-Indian cinematic endeavor, "Trimukha" has been crafted simultaneously in *five languages* to cater to a diverse audience across the country. The project, mounted on a grand scale with a production budget of *₹14 crores*, underscores the team's commitment to delivering a high-quality visual spectacle.

In anticipation of the teaser launch, the team has also revealed a captivating new poster, which features the key art for the film along with the prominent teaser release date of October 18, 2025. This strategic move is designed to build excitement and engage the audience ahead of the teaser's debut.

A spokesperson for the production stated, "We are thrilled to embark on this journey with 'Trimukha'. Making the film in five languages is a testament to our vision of creating a story that resonates with a wide spectrum of viewers. The teaser on October 18th will offer the first glimpse into the unique world we have created, and we are confident it will pique the curiosity of cinema lovers nationwide. We look forward to a grand theatrical release in December."

The producers have confirmed that "Trimukha" will receive a comprehensive theatrical release in all five languages, ensuring its availability to the core audience of each linguistic demographic.