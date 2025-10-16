Mythic Action-Drama to Stream on JioHotstar from October 17

Lokah: Chapter 1 is a new film that hit theatres recently. It tells a story about gods and modern secrets. It has a lot of action and excitement.

The movie will be on JioHotstar from October 17. Fans can watch it during Diwali holidays. But the movie makers have not yet confirmed the exact date.

The movie has many good actors from India. This makes it different and interesting.

Lokah: Chapter 1 is the first part of a new movie series. There will be more parts later.

People who like action and mythology movies will enjoy it. Stay tuned for more news about this movie!