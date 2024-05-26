Live
- Agnipath scheme guarantees 100 per cent employment, says Anurag Thakur
- Priyanka, I will raise voice of Himachal in Delhi, says Rahul Gandhi
- 13 Indians successfully rescued and repatriated from Laos
- Four dead due to lightning
- BRS, BJP running false propaganda on paddy procurement: Telangana minister
- Kohli, Samson, Bumrah feature in Hayden's IPL team of the tournament
- Hardik Pandya to link up with India’s squad for T20 World Cup in New York: Report
- BharatPe, PhonePe settle trademark dispute on using 'Pe' suffix
- Naveen khichi owner of Baby care centre in Delhi arrested,7 newborn babies died in fire incident
- Rajkot fire tragedy: Seven members of same family among victims
Mythri Movie Distributors grabs Nizam, AP, and Karnataka rights of ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’
Anand Devarakonda's much-awaited film, "Gam Gam Ganesha," is all set to hit theaters on the 31st of this month. The distribution rights for the movie have been recently confirmed, with Mythri Movie Distributors securing the rights for Naijam and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainments for AP and Karnataka.
Expressing their delight, the team behind "Gam Gam Ganesha" lauded the selection of Dheeraj Mogileni Entertainments and Mythri Movie Distributors as the distributors. Both companies boast a track record of handling successful films, promising a wide reach for the upcoming release.
Starring Pragathi Srivastava and Nayan Sarika opposite Anand, "Gam Gam Ganesha" is produced by KedarSelagamshetty and Vamsi Karumanchi under the Hi-Life Entertainment banner. Director Uday Shetty makes his debut with this family entertainer, which has already received a Clean U certificate from the Censor Board, ensuring its suitability for all audiences.