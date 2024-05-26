Mythri Movie Distributors grabs Nizam, AP, and Karnataka rights of ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’

Anand Devarakonda's much-awaited film, "Gam Gam Ganesha," is all set to hit theaters on the 31st of this month. The distribution rights for the movie have been recently confirmed, with Mythri Movie Distributors securing the rights for Naijam and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainments for AP and Karnataka.

Expressing their delight, the team behind "Gam Gam Ganesha" lauded the selection of Dheeraj Mogileni Entertainments and Mythri Movie Distributors as the distributors. Both companies boast a track record of handling successful films, promising a wide reach for the upcoming release.

Starring Pragathi Srivastava and Nayan Sarika opposite Anand, "Gam Gam Ganesha" is produced by KedarSelagamshetty and Vamsi Karumanchi under the Hi-Life Entertainment banner. Director Uday Shetty makes his debut with this family entertainer, which has already received a Clean U certificate from the Censor Board, ensuring its suitability for all audiences.



