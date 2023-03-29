'Naatu Naatu' Singer Rahul Sipligunj Expresses His Happiness For Being Felicitated By Megastar Chiranjeevi

Rahul Sipligunj… This name needs no introduction now! His "Naatu Naatu…" song won him the name and fame along with many International Awards. Especially it's a great honour to receive the prestigious Oscars and Golden Globe Awards. Rahul is presently basking in this success and his recent movie Rangamarthanda also bagged a decent hit which doubled his joy. As it is all known that Megastar Chiranjeevi honoured the RRR team on the occasion of his son Ram Charan's birthday, a couple of days ago, Rahul shared the pics from that event and penned a 'Thank You' note and expressed his gratitude…

Along with sharing the beautiful pics, he also wrote, "I couldn't believe all this is happening in my life somewhere from old city to been felicitated by #Chiranjeevi sir on #charan anna's birthday thankyou so much sir this will be my greatest memory of my life

On this note I want to thank my guru #keeravani sir for believing in me from starting of my career till now and giving me this opportunity to sing naatu naatu this is all because of you sir and thankyou is a small word for making me sit on top of the world. And also I want to thank all my chichaas for being there for me and supporting me no matter what the situation is you all have been there in my bad and also in my good I'm blessed having you all and I will continue making you all proud".

Along with the group pics, Rahul also shared special pics with Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi which showcased his felicitation too!