‘Nachinavadu’ is a film based on women’s self respect: Director Lakshman Chinna

Lakshman Chinna, Kavya Ramesh's youthful entertainer “Nachinavadu” team released the film’s trailer and shared some interesting details about the movie. The film is directed by Lakshman Chinna and he produced it along with Venkata Ratnam.

Lakshman Chinna, who is starring, producing and directing the film said, “The film is a romantic entertainer based on women's self respect. The characterisation and visualisation will be completely different. I have taken newcomers as per the story and all of them performed extremely well. Music director Mejjo Joseph gave good tunes. Viewers after watching the film will go home with a good feel. Everyone will love the film. The film is up for release on August 18.”





Kavya Ramesh who is playing the female lead says, “I played the character of Anu in the movie. Self respect is very important to her and she is very ethical. She will not lose her self-respect under any circumstance. Thanks to the director for giving me such a good character.”

