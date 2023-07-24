Live
- Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves various road projects of Uttarakhand
- Saurabh Bhardwaj and Raghav Chadha gave their statement on the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh from Rajya Sabha
- Oasis Fertility celebrates World IVF Day
- ‘Nachinavadu’ is a film based on women’s self respect: Director Lakshman Chinna
- Enough stocks of rice available in US, say exporters from Telangana
- 'U are in Karnataka, learn Kannada': Pic with message written on auto goes viral
- ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Season 15 preps have begun: Amitabh Bachchan
- Nara Rohith coming with the sequel of ‘Prathinidhi;’ Journalist Murthy to direct it
- Telangana Govt issues orders for converting services of VRAs
- Chhaaya – Respect and love the wastage cleaner people who make heavenly clean India
Manipur has been burning in the fire of violence and bestiality for the last three months - Gopal Rai
Lakshman Chinna, Kavya Ramesh's youthful entertainer “Nachinavadu” team released the film’s trailer and shared some interesting details about the movie.
Lakshman Chinna, Kavya Ramesh's youthful entertainer “Nachinavadu” team released the film’s trailer and shared some interesting details about the movie. The film is directed by Lakshman Chinna and he produced it along with Venkata Ratnam.
Lakshman Chinna, who is starring, producing and directing the film said, “The film is a romantic entertainer based on women's self respect. The characterisation and visualisation will be completely different. I have taken newcomers as per the story and all of them performed extremely well. Music director Mejjo Joseph gave good tunes. Viewers after watching the film will go home with a good feel. Everyone will love the film. The film is up for release on August 18.”
Kavya Ramesh who is playing the female lead says, “I played the character of Anu in the movie. Self respect is very important to her and she is very ethical. She will not lose her self-respect under any circumstance. Thanks to the director for giving me such a good character.”