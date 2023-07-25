Nag Ashwin at Comic-Con: "We Have Hanuman, You Have Superheroes!"

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 witnessed a strong Indian wave with Vyjayanthi movies’ Kalki 2898 AD hitting the ball out the park with its out and out sci-fi themed film. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is based on a unique amalgamation of science and fiction.

While interacting with the audience at Hall H, Nag Ashwin spoke about Indian Gods and superheroes. He even mentioned how he grew up watching Mahabharata and Star Wars and he had to make a film which had best of both the worlds. The event showcased a tantalizing first look of the movie, leaving fans worldwide in awe and anticipation for its release next year.

Ashwin's excitement for Indian mythology was clear when one of the fans asked him a question about bringing mythology to the west, he said, “I just think we're on the shoulders of all this mythology and 100 years of cinema and actors, great movies. You love your superhero so much. And if you have Superman who can fly into space, we have Hanuman who can eat the sun. And then if you have Thor or a Hulk who can break a building, then we have Hanuman who can lift a mountain, or Kumbakaran who will lift the mountain.”

As the year 2024 gets closer, "Kalki 2898 AD" promises to be a cinematic extravaganza that displays the power of Indian mythology and leaves a lasting impression on the world of cinema.