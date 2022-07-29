Naga Chaitanya Is Introduced As 'Balaraju' From Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood's ace actor Aamir Khan's most-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to release next month and thus the makers are creating noise on social media by dropping frequent updates. They are also introducing the main characters of the movie and as part of it off late, they dropped the first look poster of Naga Chaitanya and introduced him as Balaraju Bodi from the movie.

Naga Chaitanya and the makers shared the first look poster on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

The journey of Balaraju .. will always stay super special to me ! So so thankful to the team of #LaalSinghChaddha for taking me through it . Love you all !! https://t.co/eb7aF7q4Mu pic.twitter.com/2n3YgFCWIf — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) July 29, 2022

Along with sharing the poster, Chay also wrote, "The journey of Balaraju .. will always stay super special to me ! So so thankful to the team of #LaalSinghChaddha for taking me through it . Love you all !! https://youtu.be/BORILx1ccBk".

Coming to the poster, the makers introduced him as soldier Balaraju Bodi and he looked terrific holding the rifle in the war zone!

Through this video, the makers and Aamir Khan spoke a lot about Naga Chaitanya's character. First, they unveiled the reason behind naming him as Balaraju Bodi and then they showcased a few glimpses of his look test and then made us know how Naga Chaitanya put on his braces and moustache. Then the director Advait, lead actor Aamir Khan and other crew members described how Naga Chaitanya was humble and dedicated on the sets. Actually, Balaraju character is designed taking inspiration from Chaitanya's grandfather and legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. He perfectly looked like a South Indian and felt sad at the wrap-up party for leaving the sets so soon. Aamir Khan also especially appreciated Nagarjuna and Lakshmi for raising Chaitanya with values and humble nature! On the whole, this making video of Balaraju is awesome and treated the fans of this 'Thank You' actor.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a complete comedy-drama which is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners. This movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump' which is made basing Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It will be the third collaboration of Kareena and Aamir Khan. As they already worked for 3 Idiots and Talaash movies. Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is essaying the role of Aamir Khan's best friend in this movie and will be seen as 'Bubba'. Coming to Mona Singh, she will be seen as Aamir Khan's mother. Being the Bollywood debut movie of Chaitanya, there are many expectations on it.

Well, Laal Singh Chaddha movie will revolve around the lead actor Aamir Khan who is great at understanding human emotions in this movie.

This movie will now release on 11th August, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!